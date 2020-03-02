Vanessa Bryant "devastated,quot; by accusations that deputies shared photos of the Kobe Bryant accident

Vanessa Bryant is reportedly "devastated,quot; after accusations that agents may have been the ones who leaked photographs of the helicopter accident that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

His lawyer Gary C. Robb requested an internal affairs investigation into the accusations and the "toughest discipline possible,quot; for those responsible for The LA Times, calling the alleged behavior "inexcusable and deplorable."

"This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of victims and their families," he said.

"At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of families, and we understand that he has worked hard to comply with those requests," Robb said. He demanded that the deputies be identified "to ensure that the photos are not disseminated further."

The media reports that the Sheriff's Department issued a statement saying that Villanueva was "deeply disturbed by the thought that agents could allegedly participate in such an insensitive act."

"The department will conduct a thorough investigation, with the number one priority of protecting the dignity and privacy of victims and their families," the department said.