US Supreme Court UU. Will hear Democratic offer to defend Obamacare | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLcab1d7b7853f65a90b933caf25c421b911% %MINIFYHTMLcab1d7b7853f65a90b933caf25c421b912%

The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a politically explosive case about whether Obamacare is legal, accepting an offer from 20 states led by Democrats, including New York and California, to preserve the historic health law.

The impetus for the Supreme Court case was a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Texas that Obamacare as it is currently structured in light of a key change backed by Republicans by Congress violates the United States Constitution and It is invalid in its entirety. The ruling came in a legal challenge to the law by Texas and 17 other conservative states backed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLcab1d7b7853f65a90b933caf25c421b913% %MINIFYHTMLcab1d7b7853f65a90b933caf25c421b914%

The decision of the Supreme Court to intervene means that the fate of the law, formally called the Low Price Health Care Act, the achievement of the national policy of former Democratic President Barack Obama, will be at stake during the current presidential race .

%MINIFYHTMLcab1d7b7853f65a90b933caf25c421b915% %MINIFYHTMLcab1d7b7853f65a90b933caf25c421b916%

The court is expected to hear the arguments and decide the case at its next term, which begins in October and ends in June, which means that a ruling is unlikely before the November 3 elections, in which Trump seeks a Second term in office.

The judges did not act on a similar appeal filed by the House of Representatives led by the Democrats, but agreed to accept a separate appeal filed by conservative states that want the law to be repealed.

The coalition of states has asked the Supreme Court to revoke a ruling of December 18 of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals of the United States, based in New Orleans, which declared that the "individual mandate,quot; of the law required that people obtained health insurance was against the Constitution. The decision of the 5th Circuit came in an appeal of the previous decision of the Judge of the United States District Court, Reed O & # 39; Connor, that the entire law must fall.

The Supreme Court has a conservative 5-4 majority that includes two judges appointed by Trump. In 2012, he ruled 5-4 to defend Obamacare. The five majority judges in that case, four liberals and the president of the conservative court, John Roberts, remain on the court. In order for the law to be revoked this time, Roberts would probably have to reverse the course and join the other conservatives.

Key Questions Unanswered

The law backed by the Democrats was signed by Obama in 2010 on the strenuous Republican opposition.

In the lawsuit filed by Texas, O & # 39; Connor ruled that the entire law was unconstitutional. However, the 5th Circuit avoided answering the key question of whether the rest of the law can remain in place or if it should be revoked, instead of sending the case to O & # 39; Connor for reconsideration. The Supreme Court will now decide the matter.

Obamacare has helped approximately 20 million Americans obtain medical insurance, either through government programs or through private insurance policies available in the Obamacare markets. Republican opponents have called the law an unjustified government intervention in health insurance markets.

In the case of 2012, the Supreme Court confirmed most of the provisions of Obamacare, including the individual mandate, which required people to obtain insurance or pay a financial fine. The court defined this penalty as a tax and, therefore, determined that the law is allowed under the provision of the constitution that empowers Congress to collect taxes.

In 2017, Trump enacted a tax law passed by a Republican-led Congress that eliminated the financial sanction under the individual mandate, which resulted in the new Republican lawsuit. The tax law meant that the individual mandate could no longer be interpreted as a tax provision and, therefore, is illegal, the Republican opponents argued.