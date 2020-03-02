UPS worker threatened mass shooting at Sunnyvale facilities – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up News Info SF) – A Sunnyvale United Parcel Service employee is being held after police said he threatened to fire massively at his workplace and had more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition in his home.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, Thomas Andrews, 32, was arrested after a chase on Sunday.

Authorities initiated an investigation after receiving a report from Thomas sending text messages threatening his employer of a mass shooting at the UPS facilities in Sunnyvale where he worked, in addition to discovering that he was the registered owner of four guns and a rifle.

On Sunday night, officers saw Andrews in the area of ​​Fair Oaks and Maude avenues. Police said Andrews led them on a chase to Highway 101. The chase ended on the highway near Bailey Avenue in southern San Jose and Andrews was arrested.

Police executed a search warrant at Andrews' house in Sunnyvale and found the ammunition, along with high-capacity magazines, five tactical-style rifles, a shotgun, three guns and armor.

Andrews was admitted to the Santa Clara County jail on multiple charges, including criminal threats, police evasion, DUI and various weapons violations. It was not immediately clear when Andrews would appear in court.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Barron Renzi at (408) 730-7712.