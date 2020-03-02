University suspends coronavirus study abroad program – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Travel plans are established for many college students ready to take the flight during spring break, but for 90 students at Wayne State University, those plans are reaching an abrupt end.

"I will really go to Ireland this week, so I have a stopover in France, so I'm a little nervous, but I haven't arrived in Ireland yet, so I'm not too worried when I get there," said Wayne State Student. Stephen Toltesi

The university is suspending a study trip abroad during spring break in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students and teachers is what really drove this decision and this is something we don't want to commit ourselves to. We want to make sure we protect our students, we can support them anywhere in the world and we feel we can't do it in light of all these developments, "said Dr. Ahmad Ezzeddine, Wayne State University International Programs

University officials say the coronavirus has created a high level of uncertainty worldwide by disrupting international travel.

"Keeping our students safe by avoiding studying abroad I think it was honestly a very good idea to do it just because that's how the virus was first transmitted through airports," said Firdesina Dervisha, Wayne State University.

Participating students will receive full credit and will not be financially affected.

"Yes, I should probably say that I'm happy just because if something happened and someone came back with him, then it could affect me," said Nick Williams, a student at Wayne State University.

University administrators say they will work with affected students on a case-by-case basis to organize refunds and rescheduling.

