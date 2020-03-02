United States and Israel vote: two "racist,quot; headlines and two proud Jews | U.S

Racism, religious fanaticism and inequality are the three underlying issues that define the US and Israeli elections and shape the long-term future of the two countries.

The headlines, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are both by-products and drivers of deepening ideological, religious and economic polarization in both countries.

Just as Trump leads a coalition of angry white right-wing Protestants who cater to American companies, Netanyahu heads an odious alliance of radical right-wing Zionists and religious Israeli fanatics who also deals with the great commercial interests in Israel.

The two septuagenarians have proved incredibly tenacious and totally resistant despite the main legal and political problems.

Both are seen, especially by their detractors, as "racist,quot;, "liars,quot; and in bed with billionaires, certainly a billionaire in particular, the Zionist casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who helped fund his two campaigns in exchange for working to legitimize the illegal Israeli occupation. of Palestinian land.

In fact, nowhere has his unholy alliance been more pronounced than in Trump and Netanyahu's closely coordinated assault on the rights of the Palestinians, which culminated in the condescending racist plan called, quite comically, "the agreement of the century." .

While Adelson and other Jewish leaders dominated the White House celebration of the publication of the plan, not only was the Palestinian representation absent, but also members of the growing American Jewish movement that opposes the political belligerence of Netanyahu and Trump's diplomatic mockery .

And then came Bernie Sanders.

Call racist racist

The Democratic presidential candidate does not lose his words.

He has opposed much of what both headlines represent ideologically and politically, and has long accused Trump of dishonesty, corruption and racism.

But as a proud American Jew, he has now attacked another proud Jew, the Israeli Prime Minister himself, calling him "reactionary racist"during a key national televised debate.

He has also talked about freeing the United States from the pro-Israeli mantras in the lobby to correct Israeli injustices and help realize Palestinian national rights on an equal footing with Israel.

To do so, he threatened to use the enormous US help to Israel as a lever to pressure Israel to do the right thing, and even warned that he could consider moving the US embassy to Tel Aviv if he becomes president.

Therefore, criticizing Israel, which has long been seen as a political suicide, suddenly began to look like a politically intelligent movement, as Sanders began to rise in the polls.

This may not be so surprising given that nationally, many Americans agree with their views on Israel. A 2019 Pew Research survey shows that 51 percent of Americans and 67 percent of Democrats see the Israeli government unfavorably.

Most Americans, certainly most Democrats, including American Jews, also agree with Sanders in Trump.

In a 2018 survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center, 57 percent of Americans, including 8 out of 10 black people, three-fourths of Hispanics and almost half of all whites, said That Trump is racist. Among Democrats, about 85 percent considered Trump a racist, while (only) 21 percent of Republicans did.

If you think Trump may have improved since then, think again. Trump, in fact, has doubled over racism, attacking three women of Congress color and telling them to "return,quot; to their countries. Palestinian American Rashida Tlaib, born in Michigan, was one of them.

It goes without saying that the majority, if not all Palestinians, also consider Netanyahu and Trump racist. But only a minority of them vote in the Israeli elections. The majority, who have been living under Israeli occupation for more than five decades, have no right to vote against their torturers.

American Jews and Israel

Sanders' candidacy and statements will surely have a long-term impact on the influential American Jewish community and its traditional support for Israel.

His strong criticism has been whispered among certain narrow Jewish circles in the United States.

What began as a critique of Israeli policies on university campuses, the likes of Noam Chomsky and Richard Falk, was broadcast to a wider audience through comedy shows like Jon Stewart's The Daily Show, extended by a generation younger public intellectuals like Peter Beinart, mutated in think tank positions like Henry Siegman, published on the pages of progressive publications like The Nation, pronounced as policy statements by the J-street alternative Jewish lobby, and now seems to have culminated in the emergence of a new popular movement critical of the occupation of Israel.

This new national movement includes Zionists and non-Zionists, religious and secular, moderate and progressive people, all of whom are excepted with the growing political fanaticism of the AIPAC Jewish lobby and their unconditional support for Israel.

Many of those critics can be found among 78 percent of American Jews who voted for Barack Obama, making him, in the words of some, the first "Jewish president," or as the former president himself said, "an honorary member of the tribe. "

In fact, Obama obtained more Jewish votes than Netanyahu in Israel, giving him no less legitimacy among the Jews during his various clashes over Iran or Palestine.

If, like Obama, Sanders continues to make progress and even achieves the nomination despite the efforts of pro-Israeli circles to undermine his campaign, he could be in a position not only to transform the Democratic Party and American politics, but also politics from Jewish Americans to Israel.

His unprecedented attack on Israel's lobby last week, calling it a platform for "intolerance," has already helped deter other Democratic candidates from attending the annual AIPAC conference in person, with the exception of Michael Bloomberg, who seems Desperate for your support.

Even if Sanders is left behind in the primaries, he has already let the genie out of the bottle. Young Americans, including young American Jews from all walks of life, are determined to take a fresh and bold stance on religious fanaticism, racism and inequality both in the United States and in Israel.

No Democratic candidate can win without them, as Hillary Clinton learned through the bad times in 2016.

Today, they are increasingly united against Trump's white supremacy and his fanatical evangelical supporters who love Israel, because of a biblical prophecy, but hate Jews.

This is a very important milestone in the fight against racism and anti-Semitism.

And just as the United States is destined to become a pluralistic, multiracial and multicultural nation, so is the Jewish Israel that devours Palestine.

American and Israeli chauvinists are running to secure and preserve their privileges, demonizing and attacking their opponents, but time is not on their side.