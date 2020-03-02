United Kingdom will consider opposition to the digital tax for a trade agreement with the United States – Latest news

LONDON: Britain said on Monday that it would consider opposing its plan to impose a new digital tax on large technology companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon as part of its ambition to reach a free trade agreement with the United States.

It was expected that next month a 2% tax would be introduced on the money that major technology companies obtain from British users.

However, Washington has strongly opposed, and said that such a tax would be discriminatory and inappropriate.

"We take note of the comments regarding digital taxes and will consider this as part of our policy development," the British government said in its mandate for trade talks with the United States.

In January, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States would retaliate against any unilateral measure to tax the world's largest technology companies.

"If people simply want to arbitrarily tax our digital companies, we will consider arbitrarily taxing auto companies," he said.

When asked about the digital tax on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said government plans had not changed.

"We established that it is our intention to find a global solution to this problem. For that we are working. Meanwhile, we have presented proposals for a digital services tax," the spokesman said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is working to develop international rules to make digital companies pay taxes where they do business, rather than where they register subsidiaries. He wants to agree on the technical details of said tax for July.

France had considered a similar digital tax, but agreed in January to suspend down payments after Washington threatened to retaliate with tariffs on French wine.

Britain is likely to provide more details on its proposal when finance minister Rishi Sunak presents his budget on March 11. When asked if the tax would come in April, Johnson's spokesman said: "I think it's right."

