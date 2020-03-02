Uncertainty arises when Allawi, appointed by the Iraqi Prime Minister, resigns | News

Iraq's prime minister, Mohammed Allawi, withdrew his candidacy for the charge, accusing members of the country's fractured parliament of standing in his way and prolonging a political crisis of months.

Allawi's decision on Sunday came hours after lawmakers failed for the second time this week to approve their cabinet of independents amid political struggles. in a country that has been shaken by months of protests against the establishment that forced the resignation of the prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

"I tried every possible way to save our country from slipping into the unknown and solving the current problem. But during the negotiations, I came across many things unrelated to the interests of the country," Allawi said in a statement presented to the president. Barham Salih .

"Some parties negotiated with the simple objective of obtaining profits without paying attention to the national cause or paying attention to the blood of the martyrs who fell during the protests in search of changing conditions," he added.

More than 500 people have died and 30,000 have been injured since massive protests began in October seeking a reform of the country's political system in the capital, Baghdad, and several southern cities, with human rights groups accusing the forces of security of using excessive force against protesters.

Allawi's resignation one month after being selected for the position, and two months after Abdul Mahdi, who remains an interim prime minister, resigned, plunges the country into greater uncertainty.

Salih will begin consultations to elect a new prime minister candidate within 15 days.

But Iraq could end without a prime minister in the meantime, if Abdul Mahdi also resigns on Monday. Late on Sunday, he issued a statement denying social media reports that he wanted to stay, saying he would announce his intentions on Monday, which would have been the last day for Allawi to obtain approval from his cabinet proposed by parliament.

The weeks leading up to Sunday's parliament session were marred by delays and internal political struggles, as Allawi insisted he would select his own ministers, a measure that alienated Kurdish and Sunni parties in particular and caused boycott threats.

"What Allawi proposed was to form an independent and technocratic cabinet that would be able to address some of the protesters' demands and try to approve some of the reforms that are considered necessary to end this crisis," said Al Simona Foltyn of Jazeera, reporting from Baghdad, said.

"But that cabinet would really go against the way the Iraqi system has worked for the past 17 years, one that is largely indebted to political parties."

Known as muhasasa, the system was introduced in Iraq after the US-led invasion in 2003 to provide proportional government representation among the various ethno-sectarian groups in Iraq.

"The way it works is that ministerial positions are divided between the main political parties that represent Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds and there are unwritten rules about how this should happen," Foltyn said.

"For example, the Kurds tend to get the finance ministry, the Sunnis the defense ministry and the Shiites the interior ministry. What Allawi tried to do is designate candidates who are not from these political parties, who are not committed to their interests, and that was something that was not accepted. "

Find a successor

Anti-government protesters demanding the end of corruption and better economic opportunities had rejected Allawi's election for prime minister, saying he is too close to the elite they have protested against.

Instead, they backed Alaa al-Rikaby, a pharmacist who has become a prominent activist at the Nasiriya protest point, south of Baghdad.

The president of Iraq, however, intends to propose intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kazimi as prime minister, political sources told the AFP news agency.

Shi'ite populist Muslim leader Muqtada al-Sadr, considered a supporter of the protest movement before rescinding his support last month, praised Allawi's decision as one taken "for the love of Iraq."

He condemned other "corrupt,quot; politicians for "keeping the country hostage."

Allawi's successor will inherit the daunting task of reconciling the government, as well as build bridges between rival factions over ties with the United States and Iran, two longtime enemies who are now also the main allies of the Iraqi government and compete for influence there.

The parties representing the Shiite majority passed a non-binding motion in parliament in January demanding the departure of the 5,200 US troops stationed in Iraq.

In the midst of the last political turn, two rockets landed in the Green Zone of Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.

The rockets fell near the US embassy, ​​a security source told the Reuters news agency in the 20th attack on US assets in the country in four months.

None of the attacks since October against the US embassy. UU. Or its troops stationed throughout Iraq have been claimed, but Washington has accused Iran-backed groups within the Popular mobilization forces (PMF) of being behind them.

On January 3, an American air strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport, which generated fears of a total war with Iran. The attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the PMF.

Five days later, Iranian missiles reached two bases in Iraq that housed US troops, but caused no fatalities.