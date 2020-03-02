UN panel says Russia bombed Syrian civilian targets, a war crime

GENEVA – United Nations researchers said Monday that Russia had committed war crimes in Syria by carrying out indiscriminate air strikes against civilian targets in 2019, condemning tactics that said the Syrian government and its allies were still using in the province northwest of Idlib.
Investigators also said that Syrian rebels allied with Turkey had committed war crimes during the invasion of Kurdish areas in northern Syria, and that al Qaeda-linked rebels had inflicted dozens of civilian casualties in rocket attacks in areas controlled by government.
His accusations were made in the latest report of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria, the Geneva-based panel that has been monitoring the conflict for almost a decade in Syria.
Investigators said the Russian plane had carried out a "double tap,quot; attack in a market last July 22, killing at least 43 civilians, and an air attack at a camp for displaced civilians in August that killed at least 20 people
In both air strikes, "the Russian Air Force did not direct the attacks to a specific military target, which amounts to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civil areas," said the three-person panel, citing eyewitness accounts, intercepted videos and communications. With pilots leading the strikes.
The commission's findings, which will present its report to the United Nations Human Rights Council next week, provided an authoritative and independent evaluation of Russian conduct in the Syrian conflict that corroborated the reports of human rights groups and media, including The New York Times.
There was no immediate response from Russia to the commission's findings. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have indiscriminately attacked civilians.
The report focused on the events between July and January, but panel members made it clear that they believe that pro-government forces have continued to commit war crimes in the ongoing offensive in northwestern Syria, which has led to nearly one million of people from their homes to the Turkish border of Idlib
The panel said the offensive had been punctuated by intensive bombardments that inflicted "unprecedented levels of suffering and pain."
In addition to the attacks on civilian targets, which are protected by international law, the commission also observed a "crime of intentionally terrorizing the population,quot; to force civilians to move.
"We are seeing that image emerging very clearly, for example, in Idlib," Hanny Megally, a member of the panel, told reporters in Geneva.
The commission said Turkey should investigate whether it was responsible for an air strike in October against a convoy of vehicles carrying about 400 people days after a Turkish military assault in Kurdish areas of northern Syria. The attack killed 11 people and wounded 74, and although Turkey has denied any involvement, human rights groups attributed the attack to Turkish planes.
The commission said it was continuing to investigate the incident.
He said he believed that a Syrian rebel force allied with Turkey, the Syrian national army, had committed war crimes of murder and looting, citing the murders of Kurdish Syrian politician Hevrin Khalaf and his driver, who were dragged from his vehicle and executed.
Turkish commanders could take criminal responsibility for those deaths if it was discovered that the combatants responsible were under their command and effective control, the panel said.