GENEVA – United Nations researchers said Monday that Russia had committed war crimes in Syria by carrying out indiscriminate air strikes against civilian targets in 2019, condemning tactics that said the Syrian government and its allies were still using in the province northwest of Idlib.

Investigators also said that Syrian rebels allied with Turkey had committed war crimes during the invasion of Kurdish areas in northern Syria, and that al Qaeda-linked rebels had inflicted dozens of civilian casualties in rocket attacks in areas controlled by government.

His accusations were made in the latest report of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria, the Geneva-based panel that has been monitoring the conflict for almost a decade in Syria.

Investigators said the Russian plane had carried out a "double tap,quot; attack in a market last July 22, killing at least 43 civilians, and an air attack at a camp for displaced civilians in August that killed at least 20 people