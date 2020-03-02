UFC star Colby Covington responds to 50 Cent & # 39; s Shade with Fight Challenge

Instagram / WENN / Nicky Nelson

The mixed martial artist launches a challenge to the creator of hits & # 39; In da Club & # 39; after the rapper trolled the UFC star for losing to Kamarau Usman in a fight at UFC 245.

UFC star Colby Covington has challenged 50 cents to a fight after the rapper mocked the mixed martial artist after his loss by Kamarau Usman in a fight in UFC 245. Responding to the "Power"In the shadow of the star, the former interim welterweight champion said he is ready to contribute $ 1 million that will bring down the Queens-born rapper.

"50 Cent? The man was beaten eight times and that is his claim of fame" oh, I was beaten eight times and that didn't disappoint me, "Colby said Friday night, February 28, when asked about the Fifth comments. He went on to state: "If he hits me once, he will never rise again."

The 32-year-old fighter continued to mock 50 Cent, "There is a guy who closed his jaw and it wasn't me. It was 50 Cent." Calling the hit creator "In da Club" "a little bitch," he added, "I want to fight 50 Cent next. I think we should do a celebrity charity boxing match."

"I will put $ 1 million of my dollars and it will go directly to the troops," he continued beating Fiddy. "He's bankrupt, so he probably doesn't have a million dollars, but he can go as one of his sponsors to put him in and we can do this."

50 Cent has not responded to Colby's challenge. The 44-year-old artist previously trolled Colby after Kamarau Usman hit him in his fight at UFC 245 in December 2019. When calling Donald Trump's supporter a "racist piece of shit," Fif published a photo of Colby bleeding. a lot "Enjoy the broken jaw," he wrote, before adding the caption, "well, look at the positive side, he won't say anything wrong or anything. For the next 6 weeks."

Colby has also sought a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru later this year.