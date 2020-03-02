UC Berkeley receives $ 252 million from the donor to build the installation of & # 39; Data Hub & # 39; – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – UC Berkeley has received its largest donation in its more than 150 years of history, to fund a new data science facility.

The donation of $ 252 million came from an anonymous donor.

Cal officials say the "Data Hub,quot; will be located in an open space on Hearst Avenue, just north of the Koshland hall. The facility is expected to include laboratories, work and teaching spaces, as well as an auditorium.

"The Data Hub will be a magnet, which will bring together academics from disciplines across the campus to forge new collaborations and take on some of the most critical questions facing society today," said Jennifer Chayes, assistant rector of the Science Division. and Data Information and the dean of the information school.

The university said data science is the fastest growing specialty of the school, with more than 6,000 university students.

It is not known when construction would begin.