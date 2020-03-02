Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua? The new coach of champion Sugarhill Steward in the game plan for an undisputed fight | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML2a8b3f697e9bcf640bd04b09734ab94c11% %MINIFYHTML2a8b3f697e9bcf640bd04b09734ab94c12%









%MINIFYHTML2a8b3f697e9bcf640bd04b09734ab94c13% %MINIFYHTML2a8b3f697e9bcf640bd04b09734ab94c14%







3:11



Eddie Hearn says AJ vs Fury will happen

Eddie Hearn says AJ vs Fury will happen

The brain that planned the fall of Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury coach Sugarhill Steward, evaluates a possible fight against Anthony Joshua.

But what tactics would Steward and Fury use for the undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Joshua?

%MINIFYHTML2a8b3f697e9bcf640bd04b09734ab94c15% %MINIFYHTML2a8b3f697e9bcf640bd04b09734ab94c16%

Steward explains the philosophy of his Detroit-based Kronk Gym …

1:17 Fury's protégé, Isaac Lowe, explains why the Gypsy King would defeat AJ Fury's protégé, Isaac Lowe, explains why the Gypsy King would defeat AJ

Would Fury use the same game plan to face Joshua as he does to defeat Deontay Wilder?

Steward told Sky Sports: Probably. Why do something different? This is what I believe with all my heart, the Kronk style. Many boys have won with that style. It is a proven method for decades and thousands of successful fights, it is not just something invented.

We'll know when that fight is done.

No one has to believe us. It's not about talking, it's about actions.

Joshua is much bigger and heavier than Wilder. Would Fury need to use more than just size?

Butler: Insurance. Tyson is smart. Now that you learn something different, you know what to do.

Describe Joshua as a fighter …

Butler: He is a big fighter, strong, intelligent and talented. Very coordinated and strong with great will and determination. You can hit with both hands.

Joshua is one of the other great boxing superstars but, the only way to really know, is for those two boys to fight.

Can Fury improve even with the best performance of his career against Wilder?

Butler: Every fight with Tyson excites me because I haven't finished teaching him. There is much more you need to learn.

I just played a little. I just emphasized the most important things necessary for (Wilder's fight). The focus was on Wilder alone.

Every fight is now exciting, although I am now contemplating retirement.

Fury knocked Wilder down twice and won in seven rounds

Hall of Fame coach "Manny," Sugarhill's uncle, trained 41 world champions from his Detroit base, including middleweight legend Thomas Hearns. He later reinvented Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko in dominant heavyweight champions whose physical dimensions were a key part of their skill set, similar to how Fury dethroned Wilder. Emanuel Steward died in 2012.

Emanuel Steward made Klitschko a dominant champion

What is the basic philosophy of the style you teach?

Butler: Learn your basic fundamentals. It's not that exciting, right? But it is interesting. The things that Emanuel (Steward) taught were not glamorous and do not attract attention as an elegant filling job, because it is very basic.

When you see a new Lamborghini you do not pay attention to the perfection of the wheels because it is basic. But the wheels must be perfectly round.

Coaches forget this, it is their responsibility. You can't blame the fighters who hire someone but you can't help them the best they should.

Did Fury's performance against Wilder remind you of Kronk's legends?

Butler: I saw things that I have seen in other fighters. The way he ran to Wilder with such pressure, as Tommy Hearns did. I can only imagine how Wilder felt.

During the camp I told Tyson: "The most important thing is that when you start approaching him, I want to see a look on Wilder's face and the faces of his team." Pay attention to how they look when Fury is big and strong, not like a wet mop.

They told me that Wilder's corner was silent. That was what I expected. That was the plan.

Did you and Fury immediately gel?

Butler: The things I explained to him were the ones he wanted. I remember that one day in training I said: & # 39; If you can do this, you will knock Wilder out, he can't take this & # 39 ;.

The second or third week of camp, Tyson said: & # 39; I understand. I'm the biggest and strongest guy in the division, so I want to fight like this & # 39; & # 39 ;.

That was the first time he really said it and felt it.

He was burning energy with all those other things, and he realized that he could do things differently and better. That was not how he should be struggling with his size and talent given by God.

I needed to be a great dominant force. And that is what you saw.

0:49 Joshua coach Rob McCracken says a fight with Fury will happen Joshua coach Rob McCracken says a fight with Fury will happen

1:53 Sugarhill Steward: the story is not over yet Sugarhill Steward: the story is not over yet

I've never been the type of boxer that sits on my punches. When I made the decision to get away from Ben Davison, I did it for a reason. Everyone said it was a bad move. It worked. I believe in Sugarhill and the style it teaches. Tyson fury

How much combat was needed before Fury's game plan was perfected?

Butler I was ready three weeks before the fight. At the beginning of the camp I said: "It will be ready in four weeks."

People camp eight weeks these days because they need to lose weight. A camp only needs to be four weeks.

Would Emanuel have been proud of this victory?

Butler: This is exactly how Emanuel would have wanted the fight to unfold. The same game plan. Immanuel raised me, he was like my father and I was like his son.

He pierced me without me knowing. He went ahead of his time. Now I laugh, I was training all my life, but I didn't know it.

This victory is definitely for him. I still get sentimental.

What is the deepest meaning of Fury's victory against Wilder?

Butler: This does a lot for people suffering from depression and anxiety. This does a lot for many people.

It is popular because it talks about its problems. He does not pretend that his life is perfect. Most people do not talk about their defects or falls, but he is raising awareness of people who need help.

I'm back in the gym: we have a big giant poster on the wall of Wilder vs Fury. It's a pleasant feeling because of what this does for people in the gym, the Kronk family.