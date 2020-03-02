Tyler Cameron de Bachelorette breaks the silence about mom's death

"Today heaven won an angel,quot; High school star, Tyler cameronHe wrote on Instagram breaking his silence about his mother's death. "We will love and miss our mother."
ME! News confirmed on Monday morning that the mother of the star of Bachelor Nation, Andrea Cameron, has died.
Cameron had recently retired from a scheduled appearance on Good morning america and alluded to the health of his mother, tweeting late last week, "I have to cancel GMA group runs tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mother and my family. "
On Instagram, along with a picture of her mother's hand, Cameron continued with her sincere tribute: "She will live through us and those she has had an impact on. While we cry, we ask for two things: First, tell them love that you love them, and second, let us take this moment to celebrate your life in private. Thank you for all your love and support. "
A source also shared with E! News that Cameron and his two brothers are "distressed,quot; by the recent loss of their mother.
The source added that while Cameron is "devastated,quot; by his death, he "tries to be there for his younger brothers."
In addition, the source said: "Everyone is very distressed and disconsolate. It is a horrible situation and all the children were very close to their mother."
Cameron's mother often shared how much she loved her children and how proud she was of them. More recently, he wrote on Instagram, "" I love my young people and the character, discipline and grace they convey to the world. They have been my world … and they will continue to be my world … remember the old saying … & # 39; The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world … & # 39; Don't mess with my world … I love you guys and good night! "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML160f4daf133769aaee6c996c2fc3595613%%MINIFYHTML160f4daf133769aaee6c996c2fc3595614%