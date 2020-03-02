Tyler Cameron and his family are "distressed,quot; by the death of mom Andrea

Tyler cameron and his brothers are "distressed,quot; by the loss of his mother, a source shares with E! News.

the Bachelorette party star mother Andrea Cameron, died suddenly last week, leaving behind Tyler, his brothers, Austin and Ryan, and her husband. A source reveals that Tyler is "devastated,quot; by his death, but is "trying to be there for his younger siblings,quot; while navigating this difficult time.

"Everyone is very distressed and heartbroken," says the source. "It's a horrible situation and all the children were very close to their mother." While they mourn the loss, the source says that Tyler will stay in his hometown of Jupiter "for the moment."

Before his death, Tyler was scheduled to appear in Good morning america, but finally canceled to be next to his mother. The set on social networks, "Family emergency. Pray for my mother and my family."