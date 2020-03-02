Twitter reacts to the epic consequences of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly in & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

On Sunday night, viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta witnessed the epic consequences between Kenia Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, in front of the cameras and all their co-stars.

The episode, which according to PEOPLE, was filmed in September, just one day before they announced to the publication that they were going their separate ways.

The incident took place for the benefit of Marc in honor of the Black Man Lab, a charity that inspires young blacks by presenting examples of successful black businessmen.

Marc was clearly unhappy with his marriage and the fact that the cameras were present for the event:

"I hate it. I hate it. Everyone knows it," he said. "Save me from the drama."

"It's invasive," he snapped in Kenya.

He ordered the producers to leave the event:

"Tell them that's all. They can't film forever. Tell them they have to finish … I give you five minutes and then I'll take care of that. If I come back here, it will be ugly." . I don't give an F. End. They will never see me again after the event, "he said.

"All couples seem to be happy, they just enjoy each other very much, and I am really disappointed," said a sad Kenya in a moment.

This is what Twitter thought about Marc's behavior last night: