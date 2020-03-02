Turkish drones: a & # 39; game change & # 39; in Idlib | news from Syria

Over the past five days, Syrian opposition forces have gained ground in northwestern Syria with the help of Turkish air support.

Since December, the forces of the Syrian government backed by Russia and Iran have advanced towards the northwestern province of Idlib, the last stronghold of Turkey-backed opposition. But after last week, Turkey deployed dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), as well as heavy artillery in the area, and opposition factions managed to recover part of the territory.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML34977fac090d288a16e37af396d7922411% %MINIFYHTML34977fac090d288a16e37af396d7922412%

Opposition commanders told Al Jazeera that their forces took control of several villages in the Jabal al-Zawiya area in the southern province of Idlib, halting the advance of government forces towards the M4 highway, which links Latakia with Aleppo

According to Yousef Hamoud, spokesman for the opposition Syrian National Army, the combatants arrived Monday outside the city of Kafranbel, which was taken by government forces on February 25.

In the east, after the opposition resumed the city of Saraqeb and the government lost control over the M5 strategic road that connects Damascus with Aleppo.

Hamoud said government forces with new reinforcements from Iran-backed militias and regular Russian forces and mercenaries launched a counteroffensive and managed to enter the eastern neighborhoods of Saraqeb.

The Russian defense ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page that it has deployed units of the Russian military police in the city.

Another opposition commander told Al Jazeera that clashes in Saraqeb continue, but the rebels stood firm with the support of the Turkish drones.

On Sunday, Turkey announced that it would launch the Spring Shield operation aimed at Syrian government forces in northwestern Syria, but opposition commanders told Al Jazeera that the offensive itself began as early as Thursday and intensified afterwards. of the murder of 34 Turkish soldiers in southern Idlib.

On Saturday, a deadline given by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad to withdraw from the areas he had taken in northwestern Syria since December expired.

& # 39; A game change & # 39;

Although Turkey has supported the Syrian opposition in its fight against the Syrian government, this is the first time it has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles in the battle against Damascus. That, together with the airstrikes of fighter planes flying along the Syrian-Turkish border and heavy artillery, has significantly changed the dynamics on land.

"Turkish drones flying over Syrian airspace are a tactical change," said Can Kasapoglu, director of the Security and Defense Studies Program of the EDAM group of experts based in Istanbul.

"There are some high ground and some strangulation points that can change the general military balance (like) Saraqeb, Neirab, Atarib. The power of the Turkish drones can make a tactical difference in these critical points of the Syrian (war)," he explained. .

According to Kasapoglu, Turkey had used armed drones in Syria during its 2018 Olive Branch operation against the Protection Units of the Syrian Kurdish People (YPG).

But this is the first time the Turkish army uses its Turkish-made ANKA-S and Bayraktar-TB2 on such a scale and with such intensity, he said. In his estimate, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles have been deployed.

The drones have not only reached positions and convoys of the Syrian government forces and their allies along the front line, but have also penetrated deeply into areas controlled by Damascus and reportedly attacked military airports near the cities of Aleppo and Hama.

According to Kasapolgu, they also managed to destroy a series of anti-aircraft systems deployed by the Syrian government.

On Monday, Turkish news agency Anadolu quoted Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying that Turkish forces destroyed two Syrian Su-24 fighters, two drones, 135 tanks and five air defense systems and "neutralized,quot; more than 2,500 fighters loyal to the Syrian government. The term neutralized is used to kill, injure or capture pro-al-Assad forces.

Turkish drones have also successfully attacked high-ranking officials in both Syrian government forces and allied militias.

The sources told Al Jazeera Arabic that on Saturday at least 10 senior commanders of the Syrian government forces and their ally, Hezbollah, were killed by a Turkish drone as they gathered near the city of Zerba in the southern province from Aleppo

In a separate incident, in the Talhia area near the city of Taftinaz, at least nine Hezbollah fighters were killed along with dozens of other militias supported by Iran, as well as several Syrian soldiers and officers, Lebanese media reported.

Turkey has confirmed the demolition of one of its drones. The Syrian news agency SANA reported that at least three have been shot down.

Erdogan-Putin Summit

Although the power of the Turkish drones has allowed the Syrian opposition to launch a counteroffensive against the Syrian government and stop its progress, it may not be enough to significantly change the status quo on the ground in northwestern Syria.

"Assad lost the psychological advantage after the deployment of Turkish drones and artillery. The regime's forces cannot fight under that fire, which temporarily paralyzed them," said Kirill Semenev, a Moscow-based Middle East analyst. "But it is unlikely that the opposition can re-capture the positions it lost."

He expressed doubts about the number of victims and the destroyed military assets released by the Turkish ministry and said that al-Assad's losses are "great but not critical."

One of the factors that seem to have allowed the Turkish offensive led by drones has been the decline in Russian military activity in the northwest. A Syrian opposition commander confirmed to Al Jazeera that Russian airstrikes have been relatively few in recent days.

Last week, pro-Iranian media accused Moscow of effectively abandoning Syrian government forces and Iranian militias on the Saraqeb front line.

According to Semenev, Russia and Turkey have an agreement, according to which the Turkish army can use drones over the de-escalation zone in Idlib, which is why Russian forces have avoided taking action against them. It is also possible that Russia wants to avoid a major escalation with Turkey at this point, he added.

The Turkish government has also been explicit in its public rhetoric, saying it will only attack the forces of the Syrian regime and avoid a confrontation with Russia.

Kasapolgu said the Turkish army has focused its artillery and drones power on the front in eastern Idlib, where Syrian government forces and Iranian militias have been fighting; At the same time, the offensive has been less intense in the south, where the Fifth Division backed by Russia has been deployed. However, the deployment of Russian military police in Saraqeb could force the Turkish army to contain its fire.

These events occur when Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria. In recent weeks, there have been multiple meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations and telephone calls between members of the two governments.

According to Marwan Kabalan, director of policy analysis at the Arab Center for Research and Policy in Doha, Qatar, with his latest escalation in Syria, Turkey wants to press Russia to a new agreement on northwestern Syria before the meeting of 5 March.

"The Turks go to the summit with a much stronger position on the ground than a few days ago," he said. "I understand that the Russians and the Turks will reach a new agreement."

In his opinion, Ankara fears that the Syrian government will take over the M4 and M5 highways and leave a small strip of land for the three million Syrians displaced without economic prospects or infrastructure, effectively turning it into "another Gaza,quot; that would have to count With the financial support of the Turkish government.

For this reason, Erdogan will likely put Putin to accept a new de-escalation zone and a joint administration of the M4 and M5 motorways, Kabalan said. If such an agreement is reached, the Turkish offensive will likely decrease after March 5, he added.