Tuesday's super voters in Texas, other states will have to deal with bad weather – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– On the eve of the Super Tuesday primary elections, most participating states, including Texas, are preparing for severe weather conditions, heavy rains and possible flooding.

There are 14 states celebrating primary events on Tuesday: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

The risk of severe weather in Texas includes the southern counties of Metroplex and Hill Country. Harmful winds and hail are the main risks, said Up News Info meteorologist 11 Jeff Ray.

A stationary front over the southern and deep southern plains will trigger thunderstorms and increase the risk of isolated flash floods.

The best bet for voters heading to the polls in states with a serious threat would be to go in the morning, when the severe potential is at its lowest point of the day.

More than 20 million people in the southern states, including Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, may experience some severe to severe storms, mainly threatening harmful winds and hail.

The strongest rain will spread from Dallas to Atlanta. Rain will be more isolated throughout the Northeast, but in areas of Vermont and Maine, that rain will mix with snow sometimes.

In 2008, the super Tuesday was stormy in the southeast. There were more than 500 official storm reports from 15 states, of which 131 were tornado reports.

Fortunately, that level of severe weather is not forecast this year, but only a powerful storm is needed to affect electoral participation.

