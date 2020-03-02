Trying to avoid the last freeze: should you plant early this season? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Metroplex is a mere 10 days far from the average of the last freeze. This is a date that means the beginning of the growing season and a date when many northern Texans begin to plant cold-sensitive plants.

The Dallas / Fort Worth area has recorded frost until early April, so it is no guarantee that its plants will survive an early start.

Should you take a risk this spring? The odds seem to be in your favor (not meant to be a pun on the Hunger Games).

%MINIFYHTML174475779f79d909bc65962c09b6db7d11% %MINIFYHTML174475779f79d909bc65962c09b6db7d12%

We had less frost at DFW airport than we normally have this winter season. Although the first freeze of the season came very early (30/10, the first in 27 years), the latest The time he froze or less in DFW was last Thursday (02/27).

There has been a trend since we started this century of a last early freeze (an early start of the growing season). U.S shattered the record of only three years ago, when the last freeze occurred on January 8, the first recorded in the 122 years of climatic history.

The forecast for the next 12 nights at DFW does not even include one night in the 30s, much less in the 30 LOW.

This follows the official temperature forecast issued by the Climate Prediction Center. It requires a good probability of higher than normal temperatures for most of the United States. In fact, their outlook for the entire month of March is very similar, above normal temperatures.



Personally, as a local gardener, I'm going for him and I'm already planting early. The sooner it starts, the bigger the plant will be in mid-summer.

Unless, of course, freezing occurs in late spring. Then, the risk of having to plant again, an expensive mistake.