The biggest baseball stars continued firing at the Astros poster theft scandal during spring training on Monday.

The Cubs' first baseman, Anthony Rizzo, received a microphone at bat against the Angels and joked about trying to figure out what was coming, saying: "Somebody hit for me." That, of course, was a reference to Houston's hits on trash cans in 2017 so that batters knew what pitch would come.

The Reds pitcher, Trevor Bauer, took a step further, telling Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty what pitches would come during a turn to the fourth turn. Bauer got Beaty to align to the center garden.

The transmission speculated that the movement was an excavation in the Astros trap scandal, which was confirmed by the Reds' second baseman, Derek Dietrich.

Plus: George Springer listens to a fragment of the soundtrack of the Astros 2020 road trip

"If you have followed baseball this offseason, something small is happening with the theft of posters," said Dietrich. "So, Trevor doesn't like it very much, so he thought he will try something new this season. And he will start telling batters what is to come. And that way there is no doubt about what is happening. Right here it comes, try to hit him. "

These shots are subtle compared to most of the shots that players have taken in the Astros this offseason (see: Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Nick Markakis and basically the whole damn league). And it doesn't seem like someone is going back in the short term.