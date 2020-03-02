Trans-Child & # 39; Zaya & # 39; Dwyane Wade sings with the choir of girls in the church!

Dwyane Wade came out publicly and told the world that his 12-year-old offspring is transgender. Dwyane now refers to the boy as his "daughter,quot; Zaya.

And the family of Zaya's church also considers her a woman. Zaya was singing yesterday with the church choir of girls.

Dwyane and Gabby shared a video of this moment on Instagram.

Here is the video:

In April 2019, Zaya left as a member of the LGBTQ + community. The family proudly posted a photo of everyone together, in it Zaya wore a short top and acrylic nails. This immediately aroused the attention and criticism of fans and other celebrities online.

In July, Dwyane Wade spoke against the trial of his daughter attending the Miami Beach Pride. "It is my job to be their role model, to be their voice in the lives of my children, to let them know that you can conquer the world. Then, go and be your best self and we will sit down and love you," he said.

A few months ago, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Dwyane told the world that his 12-year-old son is transgender. Their daughter, who had previously been known as the Zion Wade child, asked them to call her Zaya Wade, as she was prepared to "live (her) truth."

Zaya's mother, Siovaughn Wade-Funchess has not yet evaluated whether she considers Zaya to be a boy or a girl, or if she approves the notoriety that the 12-year-old girl has been receiving.