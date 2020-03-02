Trans-Child & # 39; Zaya & # 39; Dwyane Wade sings with the choir of girls in the church!

Home Entertainment Trans-Child & # 39; Zaya & # 39; Dwyane Wade sings with...

Trans-Child 'Zaya' Dwyane Wade sings with the choir of girls in the church!

Bradley Lamb
Dwyane Wade came out publicly and told the world that his 12-year-old offspring is transgender. Dwyane now refers to the boy as his "daughter,quot; Zaya.

And the family of Zaya's church also considers her a woman. Zaya was singing yesterday with the church choir of girls.

Dwyane and Gabby shared a video of this moment on Instagram.

Here is the video:

