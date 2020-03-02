Trailer review: Sooryavanshi | filmfare.com

When it comes to Rohit Shetty, who joins superstar Akshay Kumar, with Katrina Kaif as the female protagonist and special appearances of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, you know they will give you a ride. Sooryavanshi, the newest policeman in the film universe of Rohit Shetty is a film based on the life of an ATS officer who risks his personal life to save Mumbai from an impending terrorist attack.

An intense trailer that explains why there is chaos between the team, Sooryvanshi begins with a serious tone when we are introduced to our leader and his small family. Katrina plays her wife and has an emotional scene that allows her to glimpse the lives of many wives who sacrifice themselves endlessly and risk their lives for their husbands.

Taking a detour from the initial tone, the trailer plunges into the firm's background score and Ranveer Singh's Simmba makes a great entry. He just brings out the energy of the trailer making jokes and lightening the mood that has been established. Making an even bigger entrance, Singham comes to everyone's rescue and the short jokes between the three cops are the highest point of the trailer.

Serious, fun and informative, the trailer will keep you hooked until the last seconds. But it goes without saying who will leave it as soon as the credits are deployed. The dialogues are not so blunt and do not stay with you, although the film has a brilliant message about how Muslims are seen in the country. Relevant and current, the film had the essence of Shettu smeared everywhere, but we will have to wait and see what man will do differently this time. Until then, take a look at this trailer full of stars.