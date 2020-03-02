Toya Johnson is the sun mixed with a small hurricane in his well-deserved Vacay

Toya Johnson is somewhere on a tropical vacation, according to the latest posts she shared on her social media account. The other day, it was revealed that she exhibited her best assets in the pool.

Toya shared a photo on her social media account showing her swag in the pool. As expected, fans are drooling and praise the future wife of Robert Rushing in the comments.

His followers overflowed over Toya's body in the comments, and many women also asked all kinds of details about the swimsuit he also wears.

Now, Toya shared a beautiful new photo that is presented on the balcony of a hotel, and fans loved how he decided to caption this photo.

‘I am the sun mixed with a small hurricane. "Suit: @fashionnova fashionnovapartner ad,quot;, Toya subtitled his publication.

In addition to praising her a lot, some of Toya's followers also made some comments about her collaboration with Nova fashion.

Many celebrities are collaborating with the brand these days, and this is already a known fact.

Someone said that this is the same resort in which we had our honeymoon. Enjoy, "and another follower posted this:" I just want to know how many trendy nova people have on their payroll "every damn slip in my timeline."

One commenter posted this: "I dig that color scheme, it helps to show and tell your body very well."

Another follower thought that Toya got married, but fans only know so far that he got engaged to Robert Rushing and the wedding is supposed to arrive this year: Did you get married? Good for you!! OMG!! I am very happy because I really thought it was for you. I was watching the show one day and you wanted to do what they were doing, but He didn't have it. That man wanted to be your husband. Hahaha too cute I'm a big fan. I love your story and you are so genuine. Do not change ".

You can say that Toya is living her best life these days.



