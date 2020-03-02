Too warm for eiswein: the mild winter comes to a special German wine | News

In December 2018, Johannes Selbach, winemaker from the German Mosel region, was asked if eiswein: a German sweet wine made from grapes that have frozen on the vine – it is "doomed to global warming. "

His response to the Winespeed blog was a qualified yes.

Plus:

To make eiswein, you must have at least 7 degrees Celsius, or 19 degrees Fahrenheit, to completely freeze the grapes.

"Now, a couple of hours of minus 7 degrees Celsius don't do the job. Ideally, you would have at least 24 hours of such temperatures or less. A general rule is that a great eiswein is possible when you have two consecutive frost nights (better yet two days and nights of frost.) This is when you can make a great concentrated eiswein, "Selbach said at the time.

On Sunday, the German Wine Institute said that none of the country's wine regions saw the necessary low temperature.

"Due to the mild winter, the minimum temperature of -7 ° C required for an ice wine harvest was not reached in any German wine region"said the institute Ernst Buscher.

"Nor is it expected that the next few days will have icy nights. "

Due to their inherently low yields, ice wines come from a very small part of the total crop, often less than 0.1 percent.

The trend is clear: in 2013, only five producers made eiswein, in 2014 even less. In 2017, seven producers were successful, but for the 2019 season, there will be none.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the European Union confirmed the year 2019 as the second warmest recorded. In Europe specifically, 2019 was the hottest year ever recorded. The following winter in Europe has been relatively mild and Germany is no exception.