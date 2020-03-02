Toni Braxton surprises fans with this flashback photo: Tamar Braxton is here for it

Toni Braxton was in the spotlight after a recent secret from her came to light thanks to her sister. Apart from this, Toni simply impressed his fans with a flashback photo he shared on his social media account these days.

He wears a beautiful black suit, and his sister, Tamar Braxton, was one of his fans who liked the photo.

Look at the photo that the talented singer shared on her social media account:

Someone exclaimed: "The most beautiful woman alive," and a follower said: "You don't get old, how could we know? This could be yesterday."

Another follower wrote: "Living legend, I am ready for this next project!" And a fan told Toni: "Come play with us on Twitter! We will be good, but we really need a #AskToni."

Someone else posted this: "Toni, you can't hit us randomly with an image like this, give us slowly," and one follower posted this: "Come back today, because you're a beautiful living legend."

A follower told Toni: "How are you? Don't throw anything back, without flashback, only all the guardians are here @ @ tonibraxton."

Someone else said: Hola Hi Toni! How are you love? The fact is that you look beautiful anyway, and I've been a big fan of yours for years, and I still am today. All the best, dear !!!!! Kisses and hugs !!!!! & # 39;

Another sponsor wrote this: ‘You're not getting old. You are an angel without wings. I loved you since I was a child until now at 40, you were always crying when I listen to your songs and when I see your picture. "

Another fan praised Toni and said: ‘You are so beautiful. I went to your show in Cape Town last year. Omg, EPI C. You are an absolute queen. It was also the best show I've ever been to. I was in the second row and touched your hand💖, and I even took a selfie with your handsome son. I love you, Queen Toni. "

Ad

Many followers praised Toni, as you can see above.



Post views:

0 0