Tommy Fleetwood trusts PGA Tour victory after Honda almost gets lost | Golf news

Tommy Fleetwood reflects on losing the Honda Classic victory by little and discusses what he must do to win the PGA Tour.

Tommy Fleetwood believes that an inaugural PGA Tour victory is approaching after losing the Honda Classic.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Fleetwood took an advantage of a shot in the final round at PGA National and started with consecutive birdies, only to back off with bogeys in the sixth, eighth and 13th.

The English bore a 25-foot birdie in 17 to approach the last one in the direction of the last par five, where he found water with his approach on his way to a closed ghost.

The Fleetwood final is its sixth consecutive top 20 worldwide

"I think it's important to make sure it's positive about it," Fleetwood said. "You have enough people to criticize what you have done, so I will do the same."

"At the end of the day, I felt that it was really good mentally, I endured until the end and gave myself the opportunity at the end. But when the margins are small, it's fine. I just said that I don't feel like I'm getting worse in golf, I just have to keep pushing.

Tommy Fleetwood finished third in the Honda Classic

"I absolutely want to be a regular winner, but it makes no sense to moan and moan for that now. It didn't happen. There are a lot of amazing players on the PGA Tour trying to win, and it's not a fact. I just have to keep going and if I keep getting close, it will happen. "

Fleetwood finished the week two strokes back in third place, as Sungjae Im made birdie in two of his last four holes to get a final round 66 and claim a one-shot victory: his first victory in the PGA Tour.

Im's victory elevates him to second place in the FedExCup ranking.

"I've been to this place many times and I only got the experience during the weeks and that really helped me stay in the moment," Im said through an interpreter.

"Those experiences really helped, especially lowering the last holes and I got the victory. I knew it was one of the first four and just wanted to be a little more aggressive instead of being tentative in those holes."