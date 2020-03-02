Tiger Shroff flaunts his love for action in Get Ready to Fight – Reloaded



Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are ready to be seen on the big screen in Baaghi 3. The duo is meeting after their departure to the cinema in Baaghi (2016). Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is an action artist loaded with exciting fighting sequences. In addition to Tiger and Shraddha, the film also has Riteish Deshmukh playing a crucial role. Today, the creators of the film released a new song from the movie titled Get Ready to Fight – Reloaded.

Composed and sung by Pranayy, with Siddharth Basrur, the song is written by Ginny Diwan. The video of the song has Tiger flaunting his chiseled physique doing some scathing action scenes. Baaghi 3 hits theaters on March 6, 2020. If you have not heard the song alive so far, watch it right here.