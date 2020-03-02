Thousands pack the Los Angeles Convention Center for the Bernie Sanders rally before Super Tuesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thousands of people have packed the Los Angeles Convention Center for a demonstration organized by the main Democratic candidate, Bernie Sanders.

More than 15,000 Sanders supporters are expected to meet for the rally, just two days before the California primary elections on March 3. The event, which is open to the public, is expected to include appearances by Dick Van Dyke and comedian Sarah Silverman.

When people reached the rally, CBSLA spoke with Sanders supporters about the reason they support the candidate.

"My main reason is the weather and the environment," said Sanders supporter Laura Nava. “Compared to other candidates, Bernie Sanders has a long history of voting well in regards to the environment. I think that is something that affects all the communities in both party lines. "

The rally is one of two stops in southern California for Sanders Sunday. He also held a rally this afternoon in San José. The Sanders campaign has focused on voting in California, which participates in Super Tuesday, rich in delegates, on March 3, when more than a dozen states will organize primary elections.

It seems that his supporters are listening to the message.

"Introduce yourself to vote in numbers," said rally assistant Daniel Navar. "We have to appear and vote, and we have to vote for this current president."