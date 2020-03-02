This northwest throwback photo has Kim Kardashian in tears

Where has time gone?

Monday, Kim Kardashian He showed that the good #TBT doesn't have to wait until Thursday with an adorable photo of his daughter northwest, 6, on his Instagram.

Just a little little boy at that time, Kim and her husband Kanye westThe older daughter can be seen channeling her inner model while posing with a Minnie Mouse umbrella. Always the fashionista, the little girl showed her elegant wardrobe wearing a completely black set consisting of a luxury fur coat, high socks and boots with laces.

"When Northie was so small," Kim captioned the nostalgic black and white image, adding a crying emoji.

If memory serves us well, North used this look in 2015 to Kris JennerThe annual Christmas party. In fact, he had an important moment of twinning with Kim, who also put on a black leather jacket and matching Dutch braids. Just a few weeks before the festive party full of stars, the founder of SKIMS welcomed his son Holy west, who recently called his fourth birthday with an epic dinosaur party.