This is how Internet users are reacting to Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi trailer

The preview of Rohit Shetty's most anticipated police drama, Sooryavanshi, was released online today. Sooryavanshi marks the fourth film in the Rohit police universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Sooryavanshi presents Akshay Kumar as an obedient policeman who is on a mission to fight terrorism. The film recovers the much-loved screen pairing of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The trailer, which lasts more than four minutes and is full of drama with blunt punches and amazing action sequences. The trailer also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Internet users who watched the movie trailer used Twitter to share what they think of it. Well, with the kind of comments that are coming to Sooryavanshi's advance, we believe the Internet approves it. Calling it paisa vasool and amazing, the twitterati have already declared this protagonist of Akshay Kumar a blockbuster.

Scroll to see all the audience reactions here.

These four scenes from the movie will create a tsunami in theaters, stadium me badal jayega theaterðÂÂŸÂÂ ”¥ ðÂÂŸÂÂ” ¥

An explosive trailer for a Blockbuster movie ðÂÂŸÂÂ ’¥ ðÂÂŸÂÂ’ ¥ ðÂÂŸÂÂ ’¥ ðÂÂŸÂÂ’ ¥ ðÂÂŸÂÂ ’¥ #Sooryavansi #Akshaykumar #SooryavanshiTrailer pic.twitter.com/0wBq8XrU5a – ÙÂ ‹(@ AK_fan17) March 2, 2020

Another super hit comes … #Sooryavansi… What a lighted trailer is ð ÂŸÂÂ ”¥ ðÂÂŸÂÂ” ¥ every second provides a moment of goosebumps #sooryavanshitrailer #akshaykumar #AjayDevgn#RanveerSinghhttps://t.co/n80yB6QmB2 – abhishek masand (@abhishekmasand) March 2, 2020

What a trailer the world record for the trailer has given you! Banayegi Epic ðÂÂÂÂÂ˜ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂÂ˜ÂÂ #sooryavanshitrailer #Sooryavanshi – Amrendra Kumar Akki (@amrendra_akki) March 2, 2020

Paisa vasool Trailer paaji ðÂÂŸÂÂ‘ÂÂŒðÂÂŸÂÂ‘ÂÂŒ#SooryavanshiTrailer – Aa Rahi Hai Police²âÂÂ ´áµÂÂ – Ê ° á´¹áµÂÂƒÊ³á¶ÂÂœÊ ° (@Vicky_akkiboss) March 2, 2020

I just saw #SooryavanshiTrailer. I'm very excited to see bold #AkshayKumar sparkly #ajaydevgan and entertaining #RanveerSingh all together. Commenting on the other entries ðÂÂŸÂÂ˜ÂÂ ðÂÂŸ¤ £

That last line "Yeh hai Hindustan ke Musalman,quot; ðÂÂŸÂÂ ™ ÂÂŒðÂÂŸÂÂ »ðÂÂŸÂÂ‘ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂÂ» âÂÂ ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/pt94IsZxDc – ðÂÂŸÂÂ… ¹ðÂÂŸÂÂ… ´ðÂÂŸÂÂ… µðÂÂŸÂÂ… µðÂÂŸÂÂ † ÂÂˆ âÂÂœ¨ ♥ ï¸ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂÂ ”¥ (@ AlizaJF12) March 2, 2020

4 minutes 16 seconds #SooryavanshiTrailer is only dominated by 10 seconds of @ajaydevgn Presence. Mass ðÂÂŸÂÂ ’¥ Singham pic.twitter.com/gKBCvzHE2Y – _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@ PurnaReddy_07_) March 2, 2020