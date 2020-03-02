These iPhones will now cost you more and these won't

Planning to buy a new iPhone, here is & # 39; good and bad news & # 39 ;. The company has increased the prices of iPhones in India as of March 2. "An increase in import duties has been proposed in the Union Budget for the importation of various products, both through the increase of the BCD rate and the withdrawal of the previous exemption from the BCD / Social Welfare Surcharge,quot;, The company said in a statement. statement announcing the price increase. The exemption was around 2%. However, the iPhones that Foxconn and Wistron assemble in India have not witnessed a price increase. Similarly, Apple seems to have absorbed the tax increase for its best-selling iPhone 2019, iPhone 11 . Nor has there been an increase in the price of the model.

So, here are the new prices of iPhones, as well as models that have not seen a price increase.