The wine region of India: a charming work in progress

And then you must teach potential customers about the product.

Many of Sula's visitors have little experience with wine. In the tasting room, our guide said: “Never drink a wine like a vodka or a tequila. Do not swallow. Bottles of different Sula wines were mounted on a wall, each described with a single word as "intense,quot; or "easy,quot; or "happy,quot;.

Unfortunately, we found no happiness in any of Sula's wines. La Rasa syrah 2018, one of Sula's premium offers, had a long rubbery finish. The late-harvest chenin blanc, which our guide said was very popular, was like drinking honey sweetened with sugar.

However, Sula does not target experienced wine drinkers like us.

"One thing about Sula: they have never said they are trying to make wines for connoisseurs," said Holland. “They say we are trying to give consumers what they want: fruit wines that bring sweetness. And that has worked. "

After the tasting, I talked with Alex Thomas, a rookie wine drinker.

"We have wines in Kerala, but they are not suitable wines," said Thomas, 27, an electrical engineer who visited Nashik on business. In his southwest state, he said, people commonly drink tody, an alcoholic beverage made from the fermented sap of coconut palms.

"This is the first time I've had wines like this," he said. So what did he think? "I prefer rum or brandy."

Even so, Sula has captured the essence of tourism in the field of wine: it is more about the experience than the wine itself. Mr. Thomas was in the shade, a refuge from the dry midday heat, and looked at the vineyards as far as the eye could see. I was even thinking of buying a couple of bottles of wine.