The Verge Tech Survey 2020: how people feel about Apple, Google, Facebook and more

The edge conducted its first national survey on technology in the hangover of the 2016 US presidential elections, when Americans began to face the vast reach and influence of large technology platforms. That survey found that the public was increasingly skeptical about Facebook, but still depended on it, saying they would miss the company's products if they disappeared. Amazon, on the other hand, remained very popular among Americans: most respondents said they "liked them a lot."

Two and a half years later, in the period before another presidential election, these trends have accelerated. A larger proportion of the population has a very favorable view of Amazon, while more people have a very unfavorable view of Facebook than in 2016.

More importantly, Americans generally believe that larger technology companies have too much power and should be divided. Among the respondents:

56 percent said the government should dissolve technology companies if they control the economy too much.

72 percent said Facebook has too much power

51 percent said Google and YouTube should be divided into separate companies

With multiple investigations underway against the technological giants at both the state and federal levels, and with the threat of greater regulation if a Democrat wins the presidency, there are good reasons for companies to pay attention to the increase in anti-technological sentiment.

The news for technology companies is not all bad. Americans believe that Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and YouTube have a general positive effect on society. (They are more likely to think that Twitter, Slack, Instagram and Facebook have a general negative effect.)

Microsoft leads the big technology companies in the number of Americans who say they trust him, with 75 percent of respondents. Amazon is very close, with 73 percent. On the back is Facebook: only 41 percent of Americans say they trust the company to safeguard their personal information.

These are some of the findings of the second Edge Survey of technological confidence. This survey was conducted in December with 1,123 people, nationally representative of the United States. The sample error is ± 3 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

