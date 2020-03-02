The United States limits Chinese personnel in news agencies controlled by Beijing

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration announced Monday new limits on the number of Chinese citizens who can work in the United States for five state-controlled Chinese news organizations. The decision is expected to increase tensions between Washington and Beijing in a diplomatic dispute that has caught journalists in the crossfire.

The State Department insisted that it would not expel Chinese journalists, a step Beijing took last week against three Wall Street Journal reporters, the first time foreign correspondents were ordered to leave China since 1998.

But the new limits could, in effect, force Chinese citizens to leave if their visas that allow them to work in the United States are linked to news organizations that now must choose which employees will remain assigned in the United States.

The new restriction applies only to Chinese citizens working in five news organizations that the State Department considers propaganda media controlled by the government in Beijing. It requires that the five organizations, Xinhua, CGTN, China Radio, China Daily and People’s Daily, limit the number of Chinese employees in the United States to 100, collectively.