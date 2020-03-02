The United States limits Chinese personnel in news agencies controlled by Beijing

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration announced Monday new limits on the number of Chinese citizens who can work in the United States for five state-controlled Chinese news organizations. The decision is expected to increase tensions between Washington and Beijing in a diplomatic dispute that has caught journalists in the crossfire.
The State Department insisted that it would not expel Chinese journalists, a step Beijing took last week against three Wall Street Journal reporters, the first time foreign correspondents were ordered to leave China since 1998.
But the new limits could, in effect, force Chinese citizens to leave if their visas that allow them to work in the United States are linked to news organizations that now must choose which employees will remain assigned in the United States.
The new restriction applies only to Chinese citizens working in five news organizations that the State Department considers propaganda media controlled by the government in Beijing. It requires that the five organizations, Xinhua, CGTN, China Radio, China Daily and People’s Daily, limit the number of Chinese employees in the United States to 100, collectively.
Currently, 160 Chinese citizens work in the United States for these media, which means that 60 must leave or make sure they have a visa that allows them to stay.
Senior State Department officials said the five organizations would have broad authority to decide who would remain on staff, whether journalists, managers or other employees. Officials said the measure was not the result of any specific information or content that the five organizations have published or transmitted.
Instead, two senior State Department officials said, the new limits seek to punish Beijing for what they described as systematic suffocation of press freedoms against foreign journalists in China.
Beyond the expulsions of journalists from the Journal, the Chinese government has repeatedly allowed the visas of correspondents whose work is perceived as unfriendly to expire.
A report published Monday by the Foreign Correspondents Club of China told another Wall Street Journal journalist that in the last year he was forced to leave. He had written about the possible links between organized crime and a cousin of President Xi Jinping of China.
But the report, titled "Control, Halt, Delete," also focused on what it characterized as an intensified practice of issuing long-term truncated visas, which must be renewed in an expensive process after a short period, as a means of harassing to journalists and send the not-so-subtle message that they are not wanted in China.
In total, the report concluded that at least a dozen correspondents received visas for six months or less in 2018, compared to five the previous year.
"The Chinese authorities are using visas as weapons against the foreign press like never before, expanding their deployment of a long-standing intimidation tactic since working conditions for foreign journalists in China deteriorated severely in 2019," the report said. , which was based on a survey of more than 100 journalists in China from 25 countries.
While China's Foreign Ministry formally supervises foreign journalists, accreditation decisions seem to involve other government weapons, including security and propaganda agencies. It is unlikely that the decision to expel journalists from the Journal was taken only by the ministry.
China expelled journalists from the Journal the day after the State Department He declared that he would officially treat the five Chinese news agencies as foreign government officials, subject to rules and restrictions similar to those of diplomats stationed in the United States.
Lara Jakes contributed from Washington and Marc Tracy from New York.