The United States announces withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan when the relief of violence ends

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Monday that the United States had begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the first steps in what could be a complete exit from the country in the next 14 months.
Speaking to reporters at a Pentagon press conference, Mr. Esper said that the initial withdrawal of troops, which would reduce the US presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 of the current 12,000, should begin within 10 days after the agreement of peace signed on Saturday between the United States. and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.
"We will show good faith and begin to withdraw our troops," Esper said.
The announcement came when the Taliban declared new attacks against Afghan forces. The bloodshed quickly faded the hopes of a prolonged ceasefire or further reduction of violence after a week-long drop in episodes across the country. The renewed violence spread fear among Afghans that the war would continue with little respite.
An Afghan command was killed Monday by a Taliban sniper in Badghis province in northwestern Afghanistan, according to Hasibullah Massoud, an Afghan army commander there. In the Balkh province in the north, the Taliban attacked several checkpoints in a three-hour shooting. Three Afghan soldiers were injured, said Mohammad Hakim, a local police commander. And in the east, a motorcycle with explosives killed three civilians and wounded seven during a football match in Khost province. Taliban officials denied responsibility for the attack on Khost.
General Mark A. Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined Mr. Esper on Monday, saying it was unclear who was responsible for the attack in Khost Province. The attack once again underlined the many difficulties in enforcing the peace agreement and, at least, understanding what was happening on the ground.
Under the agreement, the Taliban agreed not to attack the troops of the United States or the coalition in the country; But the commitment of the insurgent group to stop further attacks against Afghan troops was, at best, ambiguous. The Pentagon said it would review the Taliban attacks against Afghan forces on a case-by-case basis and defend them if necessary.
With 8,600 soldiers in Afghanistan, the United States will maintain seven bases throughout the country and will focus primarily on counter-terrorism operations against Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. NATO and coalition forces will also reduce their presence by several thousand and continue to focus on training Afghan troops.
Esper said he expected attacks against Afghan forces to "diminish,quot; before the start of negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan officials on March 10.
The so-called intra-Afghan talks, one of the main components of the peace agreement, are intended to end some kind of agreement to share power between the Kabul government and the Taliban. The president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, said on Saturday that the negotiating team would be made up of all parts of Afghan society.
But those talks could already be delayed, as Ghani has refused to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners, a measure that the recently signed agreement would happen before the start of negotiations.
To further complicate the problem, the Taliban kidnapped dozens of people in Wardak province over the weekend, according to local officials. Some of the hostages are related to Afghan government employees. The kidnappings were probably a leverage for the upcoming talks, said Muhibullah Sharifzai, spokesman for the provincial governor of Wardak.
