The United States announces withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan when the relief of violence ends

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Monday that the United States had begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the first steps in what could be a complete exit from the country in the next 14 months.

Speaking to reporters at a Pentagon press conference, Mr. Esper said that the initial withdrawal of troops, which would reduce the US presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 of the current 12,000, should begin within 10 days after the agreement of peace signed on Saturday between the United States. and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

"We will show good faith and begin to withdraw our troops," Esper said.

The announcement came when the Taliban declared new attacks against Afghan forces. The bloodshed quickly faded the hopes of a prolonged ceasefire or further reduction of violence after a week-long drop in episodes across the country. The renewed violence spread fear among Afghans that the war would continue with little respite.

An Afghan command was killed Monday by a Taliban sniper in Badghis province in northwestern Afghanistan, according to Hasibullah Massoud, an Afghan army commander there. In the Balkh province in the north, the Taliban attacked several checkpoints in a three-hour shooting. Three Afghan soldiers were injured, said Mohammad Hakim, a local police commander. And in the east, a motorcycle with explosives killed three civilians and wounded seven during a football match in Khost province. Taliban officials denied responsibility for the attack on Khost.