The U.S. Navy UU. Complete the modification of your F-16A to increase preparation and lifespan – Defense Blog

The Naval Air Systems Command reported Monday that the Office of the Specialized and Tested Aircraft Program (PMA-226) recently completed a modification on several US Navy F-16A Fighting Falcon aircraft. UU. To increase preparation and shelf life.

The FalconUp modification improves the preparation of the F-16A by extending its fatigue life by more than 500 hours and provides the baseline configuration to incorporate the funded Falcon Star program, which adds an additional 3750 hours to the life of the aircraft.

"The FalconUp update incorporates structural improvements that extend the life of the aircraft from 3665 hours to 4250 hours," said the captain. Ramiro Flores, PMA-226 program manager. "The program acquired and installed structural modification kits tested on 10 US Navy planes that improved and strengthened its internal structure."

PMA-226 used a rapid acquisition approach, in this case a construction strategy to print to minimize risk and eliminate the need for test plans, systems engineering plans and design reviews. Build-to-print is a process in which a manufacturer produces products, equipment or components according to the exact specifications of the customer.

The program office took advantage of existing designs that the US Air Force. UU. And international partners have used it to install the modification and have included it in the production of the F-16 for more than two decades. The Navy awarded the contract to ES3 Prime Logistics Group, Inc., which has previously manufactured the same components for the Air Force and PMA-226.

"Since the tested design has flown thousands of hours in this configuration, and does not require the expansion of the current flight envelope, we were able to deliver this training capability to the warrior much faster than a traditional program," said the lieutenant commander. . Heather Bliss, co-leader of the adversary program team PMA-226.

"The update allows the Navy to provide mission-ready adversary aircraft for advanced naval aviation tactical and air combat training, extending the operational life of the F-16A until 2025," said Boyd Forsythe, PMA adversary program team leader -226.

PMA-226 is responsible for managing the life cycle from the cradle to the grave of several legacy aircraft and out-of-inventory engines, assigned by NAVAIR and the contracted air services. The assigned platforms and services include: adversary aircraft (F-5, F-16); contracted aircraft services; U.S. Naval Pilot School UU. / Naval Postgraduate School (T-38, H-72, X-26, U-6, NU-1B, O-2, OH-58C); and foreign military sales of Navy inventory aircraft out of service (T-2, H-2, H-3 and A-4).