The U.S. Army Corps UU. Reductions of spring reservoirs in the Red River basin begin

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – The US Army Corps of Engineers UU. It is lowering the elevations of its reservoirs within the Red River Basin based on recent snow measurements to prepare for possible spring thaw, officials from the agency's St. Paul District said.

The Corps is currently lowering the elevation of Lake Ashtabula, located near Valley City, North Dakota. It will be reduced by almost 2 feet in time for the second round of spring, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTML5fe88de909300685383bb9c80c2e77c913% %MINIFYHTML5fe88de909300685383bb9c80c2e77c914%

Dam Reserve, part of the Lake Traverse project, near Wheaton, Minnesota, will be reduced by a foot and a half by the end of the month.

%MINIFYHTML5fe88de909300685383bb9c80c2e77c915% %MINIFYHTML5fe88de909300685383bb9c80c2e77c916%

White Rock Dam, also part of the Lake Traverse project, and Red Lake Dam, near Red Lake, Minnesota, will not be reduced due to high entrances, the Corps said.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)