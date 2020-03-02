The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Alex Brovarnik saves the intoxicated man from drowning in Bahamas

Instagram

Loren Goldstone shares a video with a "sensitive material" warning when her husband takes action to save the fainted man, whose friends "did nothing" to help.

"90 day fiance"star Alex Brovarnik He is a real life hero. The reality show star has saved a stranger's life after the man almost drowned in Nassau, Bahamas, where Alex and his wife Loren Goldstone They were on vacation during the weekend.

Loren went to her Instagram page to share a video of the dramatic moment with a warning of "SENSITIVE MATERIAL! IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO SEE!" In the caption, she explained that the guy, who "was more than intoxicated," went to the water and began to sink "while his" friends "did nothing" to help him.

In the video, Alex can be seen dragging the "unconscious" man and taking him back to the beach, where people hurry and gather around the intoxicated boy to help resuscitate the fainted man.

She continued to criticize the "friends" of the man. She said: "Meanwhile, you can see the friends of these boys standing there and then walking away! NONE OF THEM went to the ambulance with him either! This shows that you can think that your friends are your friends." The reality TV star continued, "… but God forbid something bad happens, then would it help you or would you just stay there and see yourself fall?"

"We are destined to be in a place on time for a reason!" Loren said of the coincidence of his presence and the accident. "Alex and his friend Sean must be on this beach, at this exact moment because if not, who knows what could have happened!"

Later she talked about her husband, writing: "My husband saved a man's life today! And I couldn't be more proud, but not surprised at the same time!" He finished the legend with a message to his followers: "Always trust your instinct! Share this to know and KNOW YOUR LIMITS!"

Loren, from New York City, and Alexei, from Israel, got married in season 3 of "90 Day Fiance" after meeting each other while on a trip to Birthright Israel. In October 2019, the couple announced that Loren is pregnant with her first child and will give birth to a child in May of this year.