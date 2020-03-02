The Sooryavanshi team smiles at the launch of the movie trailer.

Sooryavanshi is one of the most publicized films of the year thanks to the epic cast of stars and the fact that it is a true Rohit Shetty action bonanza. Branched from the Rohit police universe, Sooryavanshi follows a man's battle to keep the city of Mumbai safe from terrorist attacks. The movie trailer was released today in a great way with the entire team of the movie present in the media.

The Bollywood Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) police officers took the stage at the trailer launch along with the rest of the team. The trio made the event memorable thanks to its charm and great sense of humor. It was also refreshing to see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif share the same scenario and we are sure that the public is excited to see more of them on the big screen soon.

%MINIFYHTML948eac2e817445284ccf52ee8aa7a20311% %MINIFYHTML948eac2e817445284ccf52ee8aa7a20312%

See all the photos of the trailer launch.