The San Francisco prosecutor will drop charges against a suspect in the attack on an elderly recycler – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin said his office was dropping charges against one of the two men arrested in an attack on an Asian elder and stealing the recycled cans he had collected.

Boudin said his office would file a "restorative justice,quot; case against Dwayne Grayson, 20, who was arrested last week on charges of elder abuse. Police said Grayson recorded the attack on the old man and posted it on social media, which sparked a protest.

The district attorney's office said the charges were dropped after a conversation with the victim who expressed interest in a restorative justice outcome, in which prosecutors seek to rehabilitate criminals through reconciliation with the victims.

If the restorative justice model does not work, the district attorney's office said it would still have the option to file criminal charges.

On Sunday, police arrested a second suspect in the attack, Jonathan Amerson, 56, who police say is the man who threatens and throws a grapple at the old man after leaving with his recycling load.

Amerson surrendered at the Bayview police station on Sunday morning and was registered with two counts of theft and two counts of elder abuse.

Police said Amerson had robbed the same victim two months before the attack that was captured on video and posted on social media.