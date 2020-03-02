The reboot of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; choose Emily Alyn Lind as the new protagonist

WENN / Instar

The actress of & # 39; Code Black & # 39; He joins characters like Whitney Peak, Eli Brown and Broadway actor Jason Gotay in the cast of the 10 episode series of HBO Max.

Up News Info –

Actress Emily Alyn Lind is set to head next "Gossip Girl"renovate.

The "Black code"The star will appear in the production of 10 HBO Max episodes from creators Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

%MINIFYHTML20ebf615ea92583df7c43ca5856c4c4c11% %MINIFYHTML20ebf615ea92583df7c43ca5856c4c4c12%

<br />

The "The chilling adventures of Sabrina"star Whitney Peak, Eli brown and Broadway actor Jason Gotay He also joined the cast for renovation, which will begin eight years after the original, which turned people like Blake Lively, Chace crawford Y Leighton Meester in stars

As with the original series, the story is based on the best-selling book by Cecily von Ziegesar.

"Gossip Girl" worked for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.