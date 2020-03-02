The rapper's future possibly related to the alleged case of rape and STD in England!

The rapper Future is going viral this morning, after a British court issued a gag order last week.

A British court issued a gag order against Plaintiff and Respondent in one case, which prevented either party from discussing the nature of an extortion lawsuit. The lawsuit, according to the court, was filed by a famous person who was not specifically named.

So what does this have to do with the future? Well, social media reports suggest that the "famous person,quot; may be Lori Harvey's boyfriend.

While the names in most documents have been changed due to the associated public figure, one of the papers has the plaintiff / plaintiff listed as Naydem; The legal name of futures is Nayvedius Demun.

Sand the demand is quite scandalous. According to court documents, the defendant claims that the defendant threatened to tell the media that the plaintiff allegedly raped her, as she claimed that the sex was not agreed. The plaintiff also alleges that the defendant also threatened to tell the media that the plaintiff made her pregnant, gave him 2 stds and then offered him money of silence.

The defendant is currently facing criminal charges for his alleged extortion. It is not clear what, if there are charges the plaintiff faces, or if the court believes in the underlying accusations of the defendant.