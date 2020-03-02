The presenter of & # 39; Inside the Actors Studio & # 39; James Lipton dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) – James Lipton, an actor turned dean of the theater school that got hundreds of Hollywood luminaries to talk about his life and his art and became an unlikely celebrity as the host of "Inside the Actors Studio. " "He died Monday.

Lipton died of bladder cancer at his home in New York, his wife, Kedakai Lipton, told The Associated Press. I was 93 years old.

Lipton, born in Detroit, started the Bravo show in 1994 that also served as a class for his students at the Actors Studio Drama School, where he was dean.

He often said that his only requirement for a guest was if they had something to teach their students. His first guest, Paul Newman, set a stardom standard for those who would follow, including Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Glenn Close, Steven Spielberg and Barbra Streisand.

“Rest in peace, James Lipton. I was interested in the actor's process, which was very refreshing, "Streisand said in a Twitter post.

Lipton was known, and often parodied, for his intellectual and sometimes worshiped tone with his subjects, and for his intensive preparation, represented by a stack of blue note cards containing his meticulously researched questions. When Will Ferrell played Lipton on "Saturday Night Live," the pile of cards was almost a foot thick.

Many actors, otherwise, shy for the media, were willing to appear in "Inside the Actors Studio,quot; because Lipton focused on his trade and not on the usual celebrity talk or project promotion.

"People don't come to sell a movie and you never hear the words:" I'm going to open in Las Vegas in two weeks, "Lipton told the AP in an interview in 1996." That is what most talk shows depend on, and that's fine, but with us we are joining to dig as deep as we can. "

However, he was not afraid of becoming personal, and his stunned interviewees often asked "How did you know that?" when asked about something about his childhood or private life.

Julia Roberts asked Lipton if she had spoken to her mother after a series of questions, and Sally Field in her appearance in the first season asked: “Have you been reading my diary? Talking to my psychiatrist?

"Obviously we deal with many anecdotes and even some gossip and secrets," Lipton told the AP, "but they are united by concern and devotion to crafts."

He finished each interview with a set of soul search questions he got from French TV host Bernard Pivot, including, "What is your favorite curse word?" and "If God exists, what would you like to hear him say after his death?"

Lipton's own childhood became financially dangerous due to the divorce of his parents, poet and journalist Lawrence Lipton and teacher Betty Weinberg.

"I always had to work, from the age of 13. When my father left, we had nothing," he told Parade magazine in 2013. While he ventured into acting as a young man, he intended to pursue the law to avoid the instability that & # 39; Experienced as a young man.

He finally returned to his original passion, the arts, but with an unusual detour. He worked as a pimp for a year in Paris after World War II, Lipton told Parade. He was in ruin and planned to leave the city when a prostitute he knew suggested he represent her and the others.

“It was only a few years after the war. Paris was different then, still poor. Men could not get a job and, in the macho Paris of that time, women could not get a job at all. It was perfectly respectable for them to "work in one of the city's brothels," Lipton said.

Back home in the United States, he studied acting with the famous Professor Stella Adler, as well as production and direction at the University of New York and the New School. His credits on stage and on the screen of the 1950s included "The Autumn Garden,quot; on Broadway and a season as an actor and then writer on the television soap opera "The Guiding Light." Lipton wrote the book and lyrics of two Broadway musicals, "Nowhere to Go but Up,quot; (1962) and "Sherry!" (1967)

In the 1990s, as vice president of the Actors Studio, Lipton helped create the Actors Studio Drama School that brought together the resources of the studio and the New School. He was the founding dean of the graduate school, which in 2005 moved to Pace University, where Lipton remained his dean emeritus.

In spite of the list of guests of his television program of almost all the actors of the list A of the last decades, Lipton never obtained the guest he loved most, Marlon Brando.

"He was lonely in the last years of his life," Lipton told Parade. "He said:" I will never do your show. The study is always giving credit for me. I was trained by Stella Adler. ‘I said,‘ Me too. Come on. We will talk about Stella. "I've had a pretty good list of guests without Marlon."

Lipton said his favorite guest on the show was Bradley Cooper, because he was a former student.

"The night one of my students has achieved so much that he or she returns and sits in that chair would be the night I have waited since we started this," Lipton told Larry King in 2016. "It turned out to be Bradley Cooper. ".

Lipton and Cooper, who can be seen asking Sean Penn a question in an episode of the 1999 show, both cried when he returned as a guest in 2011. Lipton retired as a host in 2018.

Apart from Brando and Jack Nicholson, another of his favorites that he never had as a guest, Lipton spent little time trying to get big names, which often came to him, since appearing on the program became a coveted sign of professional achievements for actors. .

Lipton told AP that the actors' response made him think that "maybe, just maybe, we were creating a file that would be more valuable in 100 years."

AP Television writer Lynn Elber contributed to this report.