The number of deaths from coronavirus in the US UU. Increase to 6 | USA news

Four more people died in the US state of Washington after being infected with the coronavirus, which raised the death toll in the state and the country to six, authorities said Monday.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, director of health at the Seattle and King County Public Health Agency, announced the increase in deaths from COVID-19 at a press conference on Monday, while authorities across the country rushed to prepare for more infections with an emphasis on increasing the number of test kits available.

%MINIFYHTML212b4bbf68303407b10806b08feccba911% %MINIFYHTML212b4bbf68303407b10806b08feccba912%

Researchers had previously said that the virus could have been circulating undetected for weeks in the state of Washington. After the first death, Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency.

Plus:

Eight of the total of 18 cases in the state and four of the deaths are linked to a nursing facility in the Seattle area, Duchin said. He added that at least four of the six people who died were elderly or had underlying health problems.

"We expect the number of cases to continue to increase in the coming days and weeks, and we are taking this situation extremely seriously," he said, adding that, as in most of the world, the vast majority of diagnosed patients have mild symptoms or mild Moderate disease and do not require hospitalization.

Until Sunday, the number of cases in the US UU. It had increased to 91, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. UU. Monday. So far, 10 states, including California, New York, Oregon, Florida and Rhode Island, have confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state has a confirmed case, welcomed a decision by the CDC that allows state authorities to test the virus, greatly reducing the test time.

"I would like to have a capacity goal of 1,000 tests per day within a week because, once again, the more tests, the better," Cuomo said in an information session on Monday.

Since the virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan, China, in December it has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide, killing more than 3,000.

The United States government prepares

Government military laboratories have been working to develop a vaccine against the virus, The president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, said at a press conference on Monday..

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to speed up work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but did not provide details.

The main US health officials. UU. They have said that any vaccine is 18 months away.

There is currently no treatment for respiratory disease, although patients can receive supportive care.

The United States Congress is expected to adopt an expenditure measure in the coming days that could allocate billions of dollars more for the response to the virus.