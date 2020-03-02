The new PS5 and Xbox Series X filtering is the craziest rumor we've heard so far – BGR

It's official, February left the building and Sony did not make any major PlayStation 5 ads of any kind during the course of the month. It is not clear if this was Sony's strategy all the time, or if the worrying outbreak of coronavirus is to blame. After all, Sony withdrew from three major events during February, including MWC and two game programs (PAX East and GDC). However, Microsoft revealed most Xbox X Series specifications last week in an unexpected way: through a blog post. The company also revealed some of the new features of the console and confirmed the leaks that mentioned the formidable performance of the X Series. Sony is now two steps behind Microsoft, since the design and specifications of PS5 have not yet been officially presented . But we have more rumors of PS5 for you, including one that could be the craziest potential leak we have seen so far.

Do you remember all the people who said the new PS5 and the X Series should cost more than $ 600? It turns out that it could be on the cards for both consoles if the next leak is true. The best versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will apparently be much more expensive than initially thought. That would be a big disappointment for some buyers. But the rumor also has an exciting part. Apparently, both Microsoft and Sony will launch their mid-cycle consoles, which are supposed to be more affordable, at the same time as the flagship models.

%MINIFYHTML8f35fcc9d5633f354dc8d737127e409611% %MINIFYHTML8f35fcc9d5633f354dc8d737127e409612%

The claim comes from a NeoGaf report, with a source that "has privately investigated its industry experience with the NeoGaf personal. "This is what this person said about the new consoles:

I heard that there are 2 consoles per company. Mid-generation updates will be introduced at launch so that these consoles can run the entire 7-year cycle. XSX that was launched yesterday is the high end. 12TFLOPS

There will be an Xbox Series X base that is slower than that. Sony is launching 2 PS models. The PS5 base is 9TFLOPs. His other is also frontline to compete with XSX top dog. All this makes sense now as to why people get mixed numbers for each of the platforms. I also heard that high-end models will be expensive. No prices, but I guess around $ 600. There are also no dates on when the best models for PS5 will come out. I guess they will release both models at the same time. This is EVERYTHING I know and I will not look for more information.

Several reports said in recent months that the Xbox Series X could have a more powerful GPU than the PS5 (12TFLOPs versus 9TFLOPs), and that is what VFX veteran It probably refers to the above. If this information is accurate, you will have to pay more money for the best new PlayStation 5 or Xbox than you might have expected, since it is rumored that both consoles will be released with $ 499 price tags. But you can save money if the performance Superior is not as important to you as the price tag. Even the cheapest PS5 and the new Xbox will be significantly faster than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

The filter did not provide additional information on any of the four console versions that it apparently has information on. In addition, Microsoft did not hint last week that a cheaper version of the Xbox X Series could be sold along with the flagship version. But if the details above are accurate, Microsoft released the specifications of its most powerful 2020 console. Again, Sony is two steps behind Microsoft at this point, so it is likely that a PS5 ad of some kind will soon arrive. It remains to be seen whether or not the company eliminates multiple PS5 models. Sony and Microsoft have used mid-cycle updates as a great way to increase console sales, so it would be crazy to see one or both companies abandon that strategy.

Image source: Iren Key / Shutterstock