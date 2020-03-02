The new property tax classification has some Minnesota cabin owners in trouble

%MINIFYHTMLb5852e23ea36244020bcee0f2b59be1911% %MINIFYHTMLb5852e23ea36244020bcee0f2b59be1912%

There could be fewer rental options in the north this summer, as cabin owners expect action at the State Capitol. A change in property taxes has left some owners with no choice but to withdraw their listings to avoid a much larger tax bill.

But, a proposal in St. Paul could clarify an uncertain future.

Nancy Voth moved from Minnesota to Seattle a few years ago, so her summers on the picturesque Vermillion Lake have been shorter.

"We grew up going to northern Minnesota on family vacations," Voth said.

As property taxes in his three-bedroom cabin continued to rise to $ 12,500 a year.

"To help offset some of those property taxes, we plan to rent it a few weeks during the summer when we are not going to use it," Voth said.

Until January, when they learned that, instead, they would be more than doubling their tax bill to $ 26,000 a year. What went through your mind when you saw that?

"Probably some words that cannot be repeated on television," Voth replied.

After the explosion of the VRBO and Airbnb market, the Minnesota Department of Revenue told the 87 county advisors to clarify vacation rentals, pushing the commercial property tax class.

"We can't get by," said Voth.

That left Voth with few options other than removing his list, sending eight families who booked a week each to search elsewhere.

As spokesman for the Cook County Chamber of Commerce, Judy Erickson is pushing for a change in the State Capitol.

"There is a lot of confusion and uncertainty," Erickson said.

His proposal requires the creation of a new tax class for short-term rentals: an increase of 1.25% and subject to taxes for the school referendum.

"People recognize that taxing homes and family condos that are rented seasonally as commercials is too far away," Erickson said.

But, until the legislature acts, cottage owners, like the Voths, will do what they can to reduce costs.

"I just have to wait and see what happens," Voth said.

Erickson expects the Senate bill to be presented this week at the capitol. The House version was presented last week. All changes would take effect for fiscal year 2021.