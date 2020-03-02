The new Oppo smartwatch looks like the Apple Watch

Oppo has given us its best look on its next smart watch on the way, and it looks almost exactly like an Apple Watch.

The new watch will be called Oppo Watch, and more will be announced on March 6 at the company's Oppo Find X2 launch event, according to a tweet that the company published on Monday.

There are still many things we don't know about the device, including the price or many of its features, but there are some things we can speculate about this image. It seems you can use the watch to make and receive calls. And if you look at the clock on the right, there seems to be an option to send a message to the caller if they cannot answer your call.

The watches are also seen slightly different from the Apple Watch. While the body of Oppo Watch seems to have a shape quite similar to that of the Apple Watch, there is no knob that can function as the digital crown of the Apple Watch; instead, the Oppo Watch has a second larger button and similar to other WearOS devices. The watch on the left also comes in a beautiful blue color, which is not an option for the Apple Watch. And the bands look a little different from the ones you can get for the Apple wearable.

Oppo has been more direct about design details in the period before the official announcement. For example, the Oppo Watch will apparently have a curved screen and a "3D glass," according to a February 17 Tweet from Oppo executive Brian Shen:

Shen also reportedly shared another image of the clock on Weibo on January 30. Take a better look at the second upper button and reveal a microphone and an interesting green line on the lower button:

Image: Weibo

You can see a little more of the curved screen of Oppo Watch in what appears to be a leaked image of Oppo Watch shared on Weibo on February 25. According to Google Translate, this Weibo post says that Oppo Watch is an "Android system," so it may run Google's wearOS operating system:

Image: Weibo

The Oppo event will take place on March 6 at 4:30 a.m. ET, so we won't have to wait long to get more information about the Oppo watch.