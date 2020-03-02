The new Kosovo government includes the majority of women since independence | Woman

Pristina, Kosovo – Vjosa Osmai has a clear vision of how she and her government will run the country.

"All laws that come to the assembly must be seen through the gender lens," Osmani said in an interview with Al Jazeera, less than a month after being elected as the first woman to serve as a spokesperson for the Kosovo Assembly .

Osmani is among a new generation of politicians who have entered the political scene in the youngest nation in Europe, instilling the hope that was lost during previous governments led by former commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army and where they ruled corruption and the nepotism

In addition to Osmani, five women were appointed ministers of the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Local Government.

The new government comes after the opposition politician Albin Kurti, leader of the Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje) won the most votes to become prime minister.

Osmani was the candidate for prime minister of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), which came in second place after Kurti.

"It was the first time people talked openly saying & # 39; we want women & # 39;" said Igballe Rugova, executive director of the Kosovo Women's Network. network, which includes more than 150 women's groups and organizations that it defends on behalf of Kosovar women.

The appointment of these six women in leadership positions represents the highest percentage of women in the government since the liberation of Kosovo and the end of the war here more than 20 years ago.

"They are women with experience. They are women with courage," Rugova said.

Women's groups and activists hope for a new era of change for the 1.8 million citizens of Kosovo.

The Self-Determination Movement and LDK formed a coalition to share power after an instant poll following the resignation of former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, convened by a war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Rugova hopes that this new generation of women in the government will finally address Kosovo's pressing gender issues, such as domestic violence, health, unemployment and education.

About 18 percent of women in Kosovo are part of the workforce, according to the Riinvest Institute, a group of experts in Kosovo, the lowest rate in the region and one of the lowest rates in the world.

Osmani believes that this represents gender inequality and harms the economy.

"That is why the government program, which we elaborate together, focuses a lot on creating such conditions for the women of our society to find a job and be economically empowered," said Osmani.

Rugova and the members of his network recently presented Osmani with a list of demands that they expect him to address in his mandate, including the allocation of a permanent budget for shelters for survivors of gender-based violence and parental leave.

Osmani said he will ensure that the national budget always takes into account shelters to protect women and children who are victims of violence.

"I really have high hopes that the situation will begin to change slowly with respect to the development of the economy because, for me, the development of the economy is the key to fighting violence, having better health, life and education," Rugova said. About the new government.

In the previous government, the maternity leave was removed from labor legislation and put as separate legislation.

Amid reports of ill-treatment related to pregnant women or on maternity leave, the new government has said it will place 400 inspectors from the Ministry of Labor to report discrimination. Previously, there were less than 10 inspectors for the entire country.

Other issues include recognizing survivors of violation of the Kosovo war and moving forward with their two-decade cases against the perpetrators. Until today, no perpetrator has been imprisoned.

"We have to work for justice. The same with missing persons: justice is very important for peace," Rugova said.

Rugova refers to the more than 1,600 people still missing from the war and who were probably buried in mass graves in Serbia.

The new justice minister, Albulena Haxhiu, 32, has already responded positively to these problems and has met with the staff of the Kosovo Women's Network on gender violence.

"I felt that this is an independent government chosen by us," Rugova said. "Now they are listening and acting."

For other feminists in Kosovo, there is still room for improvement.

"Of course, it's great news, it's something we haven't seen in previous governments. However, it's not where we want it to be and what we would like to see. Thirty percent sound good, but I think our goal should be be equality, which is 50 percent, "he said Eli Gashi is a sociologist, feminist and founder of Alter Habitus – Institute of Studies in Society and Culture in Pristina.

"It is obvious that equality and justice are in their entire political program, but it remains to be seen what they will do and we hope they address those problems; that the voice of women will not be silenced by saying that we place women in parliament and which is where it all ends. "

Osmani seems to be committed to generating changes and a new perspective for the government and for citizens to regain confidence in institutions, especially in the justice system.

"For example, when we talk about sustainable development, energy efficiency, air quality and the right to access clean and clean water, we are also contributing to gender equality because today one of the main concerns of mothers, not only in Pristina, but in other parts of Kosovo, there is the horrible air quality, which is causing thousands of deaths. "

Moving towards fulfilling its four-year term, Osmani realizes the work that has been cut for her and the new government, but will not give up on an important area.

"He will see us talking and fighting for gender equality, no matter what the issue is in the assembly and in the government," he said.