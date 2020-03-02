The New Gossip Girl has a leading actress

Meet the new it girl from the Upper East Side.

%MINIFYHTML072bcd393061e1fc32c73136b436c25c11% %MINIFYHTML072bcd393061e1fc32c73136b436c25c12%

Emily Alyn Lind has been chosen as the protagonist in the new Gossip Girl, which is addressed to HBO Max. Lind will play Audrey, a teenage girl in a long-term relationship who begins to wonder what else could be around.

The series, from original creators. Josh Schwartz Y Stephanie Savage and written by Joshua Safran, is established eight years after the end of the original Gossip Girl, and will present a new generation of children from private schools in New York a new version of Gossip Girl, one that is not just a person behind a computer. This time, Gossip Girl is all of us.

However, Gossip Girl still has a voice, and is the voice of Kristen bell, who returns as the narrator.

While the story will not focus on Blair or Serena, the show takes place in the same world where they once ruled, which means we can all dream of an appearance of Blake Lively or Leighton Meester at any time, in theory. (Although not in the short term).