The new Facebook Messenger for iOS is much faster and takes up less space on your phone

Facebook announced today that it is starting to release a "faster, smaller and simpler,quot; version of Messenger on iOS. Facebook says the new version of the application will load twice as fast and will be a quarter of the size. It is assumed that the implementation will take place "in the coming weeks."

In a Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that once he has the new version, Messenger should "feel much faster and more receptive compared to other applications he uses." If the speed changes work as Facebook promises, they could be good: if you open the application several times a day to chat with friends, every second you don't have to wait to chat should be an improvement. To carry out the redesign, Facebook said in an engineering blog that it completely rewritten the code base of the application.

Facebook says that with the new simpler design, "some functions will not be temporarily available," but the company did not specify which functions were removed. However, last Friday TechCrunch He informed that this redesign was about to arrive, and one of the changes would be the removal of the Discover tab, which showed different chatbots and businesses to which he could send messages. The tab was also where you could find instant games, and apparently they will be removed from the application with this new redesign.

Facebook said it is working to recover deleted features "soon,quot;, but did not provide a timeline. The company has not responded to a request for comments on what functions were removed or when they could return.

Facebook last announced a redesign of Messenger in May 2018. The company also promised that the redesign would simplify the application.