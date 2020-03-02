The NBA star, Udonis Haslem, apparently addressing Dwyane Wade's daughter as & # 39; child & # 39 ;, people get confused

Instagram

The Miami Heat star confuses people with her comment on Dwyane's video of her transgender daughter Zaya performing with a gospel choir at the school for Black History Month.

Make Udonis Haslem not recognize Dwyane Wadegirl's son? The 39-year-old professional basketball player has confused people for apparently addressing the transgender daughter of his former colleague Zaya as a "child."

Apparently, Udonis wanted to show his support for the 12-year-old boy, who was performing with a gospel choir at the school for Black History Month. In a video posted by his father on Sunday, March 1, Zaya is seen singing and dancing with his schoolmates.

A proud father, Dwyane captioned it, "J.O.Y. ~ A feeling of great pleasure and happiness! That's what seeing Zaya sing and dance last night felt like for our family." Udonis intervened, writing in the comments section, "What is my child about … [a heart emoji]"

The Miami Heat star's comment sparked reactions from other Instagram users, who think he is confused about how to address Dwyane's son. "Girl or boy? You see that you are also confused," one responded to Udonis' comment. Another who apparently did not agree with him simply wrote: "uhhhhhhhhh."

Others, however, think that Udonis was referring to Dwyane instead of Zaya with "boy." One explained: "I think he is talking about dwade, not zaya." Another argued, "he is referring to Dwade cmon yall."

Meanwhile, another person seemed not to have kept up with the Wade family and asked, "Wait, I'm confused. Wasn't Zion now Zaya? Zaya implies woman. Am I wrong?"

Udonis' confusing comment aside, Zaya gained the support of his entire family during school performance. Dwyane's wife Gabrielle Union He is seen clapping and dancing while watching Zaya sing on stage.

The retired basketball player also shared a picture of his radiant daughter while holding two bouquets of flowers after the presentation. "Enough," he captioned it. Gabrielle left multiple heart emojis under the post.