The NBA coronavirus memo discourages at age five, underlines concern about the explosion of diseases in the US. UU.

As the coronavirus spreads rapidly in North America this week, sports organizations are struggling to issue directives to players and coaches to prevent the disease, which had killed six people in the US until Monday night. UU. And many more all over the world.

The NBA issued a memo on Monday telling league members to, among other things, favor fist bumps over five and limit autographs, according to ESPN.

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: In a memo for teams with coronaviruses, the NBA suggests that players choose fists instead of hitting the five and avoid carrying objects such as pens, balls and autograph shirts. The teams also worried about the impact of the crown in the pre-draft process. History: https://t.co/dKZyDMZdVy – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2020

However, with unrestricted NBA trips, it seems unlikely that players completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19 given their daily interactions with hundreds (if not thousands) of people. However, the risk of serious illness is relatively low for athletes in maximum physical condition, as experts say older adults have the highest risk of serious complications.

Beyond the fact that elaborate handshakes are a central part of basketball culture, physical contact or close conversation between players, fans and even reporters in the locker rooms before and after the games cannot be avoided. Because COVID-19, which started in Wuhan, China, is still a new disease, everything about how it spreads is unknown. However, what is clear is that you can jump from person to person in several ways, from sneezing and coughing to direct vocal interaction.

Several players have talked about the coronavirus in recent days, and disease awareness is likely to grow rapidly as it becomes widespread in the US. UU.

The Corona virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego … Be sure to wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds or more and cover your mouth when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice. Sincerely, CJ – CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

The NBA acknowledged that its plans to deal with COVID-19 are fluid.

"The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league wrote in a memo.